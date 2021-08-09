Baylor Defensive Line Beefing Up For a Big Season

WACO — The Baylor defensive line has been dominant in recent years going back to the 2019 team that was within an eyelash of a Big 12 Championship.

The Bears bring back a veteran, D-Line in 2021 with some serious beef in the middle in the form of 6’4″ 350 defensive tackle Siaki “Apu” Ika.

“I’m built for it,” Ika said of this defense. “As you can tell, I’m a pretty large dude. There’s not a lot of people who look like me on the team. I’m built to be in the middle. I’m built to eat up to two blocks, and make plays when I can. I’m just a big dude, built for the job.”

Temple native TJ Franklin will also be integral to this group in 2021 and he said he sees a big difference in year two with this defense.

“It’s definitely the players getting to know their job better, the players executing their job, the players being able to lean on each other to know, I’ve got your back, you got my back. If I mess up, you’re going to cover for me,” he said.