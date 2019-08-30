Baylor Doing Twice The Work Preparing for Carthel and SFA

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will open their season on Saturday against Stephen F. Austin.

The Lumberjacks will be bringing in a special set of challenges as Colby Carthel takes over as head coach. with any new coach there will be some changes, but some of the players remain the same, so the Bears are essentially scouting two teams this week.

“It’s really kind of twice the work,” Rhule said. “You have to watch SFA to see the personnel and then you have to watch Texas A&M Commerce to see the schemes. Coach Carthel is a loyal guy and he brought staff with him. And so what I’ll say is they’re unbelievably well coached. I mean they are well put together and they know exactly what they’re doing and they present all kinds of problems both offensively, defensively and special teams wise. And that’s why, you know, he was able to do what he did at Commerce, took over a program that hadn’t won and he had him the national championship game.”

Baylor and SFA will kick off at 6:00pm, on Saturday. To watch the game you must have a subscription to ESPN+ and a way to stream the game.