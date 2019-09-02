Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Baylor Dominates SFA in Season Opener

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – The Bears dominated Stephen F. Austin 56-17 in their season opener, with Baylor scoring the most points in a game since October of 2015. Baylor found the end zone on their first possession of the game, as Trestan Ebner ran it in for a 16 yard touchdown, after catching a pass from Charlie Brewer.

“I thought we looked like a good, clean football team,” Matt Rhule said. “I always believe you make your biggest progress between week 1 and week 2. That’s not gonna be a good enough effort in many more weeks, definitely not next week, so we have to improve a lot this week.”

Three Big 12 teams struggled against FCS opponents, while the Bears showed their maturity against Stephen F. Austin.

“When you play teams like that,” Trestan Ebner said. “You want to get in, handle your business, and see how mature you are, and I feel like we did that, but we just gotta come in tomorrow and capitalize on that.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected