Baylor Dominates SFA in Season Opener

WACO, TX – The Bears dominated Stephen F. Austin 56-17 in their season opener, with Baylor scoring the most points in a game since October of 2015. Baylor found the end zone on their first possession of the game, as Trestan Ebner ran it in for a 16 yard touchdown, after catching a pass from Charlie Brewer.

“I thought we looked like a good, clean football team,” Matt Rhule said. “I always believe you make your biggest progress between week 1 and week 2. That’s not gonna be a good enough effort in many more weeks, definitely not next week, so we have to improve a lot this week.”

Three Big 12 teams struggled against FCS opponents, while the Bears showed their maturity against Stephen F. Austin.

“When you play teams like that,” Trestan Ebner said. “You want to get in, handle your business, and see how mature you are, and I feel like we did that, but we just gotta come in tomorrow and capitalize on that.”