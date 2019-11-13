Baylor Drops to 13th in Latest CFP Committee Rankings

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears dropped one spot to 13th in the second batch of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings after their 29-23 triple overtime thriller this weekend.
The new rankings are as follows:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Texas
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Naval Academy
- Kansas State
- Appalachian State