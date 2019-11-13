Baylor Drops to 13th in Latest CFP Committee Rankings

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears dropped one spot to 13th in the second batch of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings after their 29-23 triple overtime thriller this weekend.

The new rankings are as follows:

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Alabama
  6. Oregon
  7. Utah
  8. Minnesota
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Florida
  12. Auburn
  13. Baylor
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Michigan
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Memphis
  19. Texas
  20. Iowa
  21. Boise State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Naval Academy
  24. Kansas State
  25. Appalachian State

