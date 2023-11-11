MANHATTAN, KS (FOX 44) — Another ugly loss for the Baylor Bears dropped the Bears out of postseason contention, with Kansas State running away with a 59-25 win at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Each team started the game with touchdown drives, including a five play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Blake Shapen connection with Dawson Pendergrass to even the score at seven. The Wildcats dominated from that point on.

Kansas State asserted their dominance early, putting up 28-unanswered points before Baylor responded with 1:45 remaining in the half to shrink the deficit to just 22 points.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen had his fair shares of ups and downs for an offense that couldn’t seem to sustain multiple drives in a row. He completed 22 of 45 passes for 253 yards for four touchdowns and an interception.

The Wildcats outgained Baylor 451-332, including nearly 100 more yards on the ground.