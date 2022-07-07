TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (FOX 44) — For a second straight game, the Baylor Men’s Basketball team saw a late lead evaporate in the final minutes as the Bears fell to Brazil 73-71.

Much like the loss to Canada, this was a game in which it seemed like Baylor had control of late in the fourth quarter, when Keyonte George’s layup gave his team a 71-67 lead with 56 seconds left.

The Brazilians responded instantly with an and-one to cut the deficit to a single point, and then with 4.3 seconds left Yago dos Santos hit a go ahead three to give Brazil the two-point lead.

The Bears moved the ball quickly down the court, and it looked like dos Santos fouled George on a three-point attempt with less than a second left. The refs though called it a clean block, and George’s ensuing three-pointer was blocked as well to seal the last second defeat.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 0-3 in group play, and will enter the semifinals as the last place team. The Bears will take on whichever team finishes first in the group on Saturday, July 9th.