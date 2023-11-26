WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Bears suffered another heartbreaking loss in the final stages of Saturday night’s game against West Virginia, as the Mountaineers’ go-ahead touchdown pass from Garrett Greene to Jaheim White sealed a 34-31 loss and a 3-9 record for the Bears in 2023.
The Bears fell down 10-0 to start the game until Richard Reese rejuvenated the Bears with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to pull within three points.
Reese doubled up on his kick-return touchdown total on the ensuing kickoff following a West Virginia touchdown, going 93-yards to the house to join Trestan Ebner as the only Baylor Bears in program history with two kickoff-return touchdowns in a single game.
Baylor went into the half trailing 27-14, until back-to-back third quarter touchdowns including Ketron Jackson’s first touchdown reception put the Bears ahead by one.
Isaiah Hankins drilled a 39-yard field goal to extend the Bears lead to four with under 13 minutes remaining but a costly miss from 32-yards away opened the door for a six-play, 80-yard drive in 51 seconds for West Virginia to steal one in Waco.
Baylor finishes the season with their lowest win total since 2020 and will look to regroup in the offseason with Dave Aranda at the helm for now.