FORT WORTH, TX — Baylor’s dream of winning back-to-back National Championships came to a screeching halt as the Bears lost 93-86 in overtime to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Much like they did against Marquette on Thursday, the Tar Heels came out on fire offensively, as they scored 42 first half points. The 42-29 halftime deficit was just the third for the Bears all season.

The first half of the second period was much of the same, as UNC extended its lead out to as many as 25 points with a Brady Manek three-point at the 10:49 mark.

The entire game turned though when Manek, who had 17 second half points at the time, was given a flagrant two foul, and subsequently ejected, after knocking Jeremy Sochan to the floor with a high elbow.

Baylor instantly went on an 11-0 run following that play and eventually cut the deficit to just three points with under two minutes left in the game.

On the very next possession though, Armando Bacot finished off an and-one to put North Carolina back up six.

The Bears continued to battle, and after Bacot missed two free throws, James Akinjo drove to the bucket and converted an and-one to tie the game with 16.7 seconds left.

In overtime, the game went back and forth, with Baylor cutting the deficit to 86-86 with 2:07 left, before UNC responded with a 5-0 run to put the game out of reach for good.