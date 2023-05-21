SALT LAKE CITY, UT (FOX 44) — The Bears were unable to secure back-to-back wins on Saturday to stave off elimination and exited the postseason at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels with a 9-2 loss.

Baylor survived a late rally from Southern Illinois in the first elimination game of the day, putting up four runs, including a bases-clearing three-RBI triple from Shaylon Govan to clinch the game for the Bears.

The Bears finish their historic season with 40 wins for the 12th time under head coach Glenn Moore and end the 2023 campaign with a 40-18 record.