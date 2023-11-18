FORTH WORTH, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team fell short once again on Saturday afternoon, as the Bears lost to TCU in the first ever Bluebonnet Battle.

After a back and forth first half, the Bears entered the break down just four points, which was the smallest halftime deficit they had faced in Big 12 play.

The second half was all Horned Frogs though, as their offense moved through Matt Powledge’s defense with relative ease, scoring 28 points after halftime to put away the game for good.

With the defeat, Baylor falls to 3-8 on the season. The Bears will wrap up their 2023 campaign on Saturday, November 25th when they host West Virginia.