WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears rallied in the second inning to take the lead back from the Wildcats but Abilene Christian took it right back and didn’t give it up, taking the second game of the season against Baylor, 9-8.

Baylor added four runs in the second inning to take a 5-3 lead but five runs in the next two innings gave the Wildcats three-run lead. The Bears steadily chipped away at the lead in the later innings but the comeback wasn’t enough.

Baylor moves on to a home matchup on Wednesday, May 3rd against Texas A&M-Corpus Christie at 6:30 p.m.