WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A tale of two halves doomed a potential Bears upset bid with the Utes rattling off 17-unanswered points to take down Baylor, 20-13.

Watch: Full highlights through the lens as #Baylor falls just short of an upset bid against No. 12 #Utah. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/rTKl4FvBlu — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 10, 2023

Sawyer Robertson got his first start for the Bears with Blake Shapen out for 2-3 weeks with an MCL sprain suffered against Texas State. Robertson found the end zone with four-yard touchdown run with 3:23 to give Baylor a 10-3 lead heading into halftime.

The second half wasn’t as kind to the Bears, most notably the fourth quarter.

Baylor’s DJ Coleman broke up back-to-back Bryson Barnes passes with Utah at midfield to force a turnover on downs with the Bears up 13-6 in the fourth quarter. The Utes forced a three-and-out and then brought in backup Nate Johnson who led a 15-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a seven-yard touchdown on the ground to tie the ballgame at 13.

That left Robertson with 1:59 to drive down the field for a game winner in his first start. However, that didn’t happen.

The Bears faced a third down with the Utes bringing pressure and Robertson threw into double coverage, right into the arms of Utah safety Cole Bishop to give the Utes great field position.

Jaylon Glover sealed the Bears fate with a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown run to put Utah up 20-13 with 17 seconds remaining.

Baylor falls to 0-2 on the season and moves on to face LIU on Saturday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m.