WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team couldn’t send Ja’Mee Asberry and Caitlin Bickle out with a win for their final game at the Ferrell Center as the Bears fell short against West Virginia, 63-54.

Both teams battled in the first quarter, trading buckets with each lead change. In the second quarter, Baylor took a lead off a three pointer from Sarah Andrews to go up 19-18. After that, it was all Mountaineers.

West Virginia took the lead right back at the 6:03 mark in the second quarter and didn’t give it up for the rest of the game. Madisen Smith proved to be a large reason why. The fifth-year guard for the Mountaineers put up a game-high 30 points to help lead West Virginia to a win on the road.

Both teams now look ahead to the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City with play starting on Thursday, March 9th.