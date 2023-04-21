LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — The Red Raiders’ bats outdid the Bears on Friday night, downing Baylor 10-1.
Baylor will look to salvage the series with a doubleheader sweep starting on Saturday, April 22nd at 12:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
