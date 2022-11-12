WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears entered “blackout night” as 2.5 point favorites over the 19th-ranked Wildcats, but Kansas State quickly put that to bed, dominating Baylor at home, 31-3.

Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez left in the first quarter with a leg injury, but backup quarterback Will Howard answered the call and then some, completing 19 of 27 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Baylor never led during the game, with Kansas State controlling the clock. The Wildcats had the ball for 37:37 compared to Baylor’s 22:23.

Now Baylor faces an even tougher task against No. 4 TCU on Saturday, November 19th.