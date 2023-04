WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor fought hard all weekend long but the No. 19 Texas Longhorns held on for a 7-6 win in game three of the three-game set to take the series at Baylor Ballpark against the Bears.

Baylor looks to bounce back with a midweek matchup with Sam Houston State on Tuesday, April 18th at 6:30 p.m.