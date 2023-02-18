WACO, TX (FOX 44) — No. 22 Iowa State needed two overtimes to take down Baylor women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, 81-77.

The Bears came into Saturday’s contest on a three game losing streak that started with an overtime loss to No. 16 Oklahoma.

Safe to say, overtime hasn’t been kind to the Baylor Bears this season and Saturday night was no different.

The Bears traded buckets with the Cyclones in a low-scoring contest throughout regulation but needed extra basketball for the lids to finally come off the baskets.

We have free basketball at the Ferrell Center! #Baylor and #ISU tied up at 59 at the end of regulation. This is the Bears second-straight home game in OT. pic.twitter.com/VUVoVG0hq3 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 19, 2023

In the first overtime period, Ja’Mee Asberry had a shot to win it at the buzzer that fell short to push the game into another period.

Ja’Mee Asberry’s shot is no good and we’re going to 2OT at the Ferrell Center. Pray for my sportscasts tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jz90frg145 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 19, 2023

In the second overtime, Iowa State pulled away under three minutes with Ashley Joens coming up clutch and nailing a three-pointer with 2:34 remaining to put the Cyclones up five.

The Bears had a chance with under 10 seconds to tie the game down three but a costly turnover by Jaden Owens sealed the win Iowa State with four seconds remaining.

Baylor now looks to regroup when they travel to TCU on Wednesday, February 22nd at 6:30 p.m.