WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cyclones stormed to a 6-1 win over Baylor to snap the Bear’s three-match win streak on Sunday.
Doubles play came down to courts two and three where Anita Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison held serve to even the set at five.
Sahdiieva and Harvison held serve again to force a tiebreak on court two but a costly double fault from Alina Shcerbinina gave the Cyclones the doubles point for the afternoon.
From there, No. 6 Iowa State asserted their dominance, winning all but one match. Alina Shcerbinina took down No. 51 Thasaporn Naklo in straight sets.
Baylor returns to action in Lubbock on Friday, March 31st at 5:00 p.m. when they take on Texas Tech.