WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cyclones stormed to a 6-1 win over Baylor to snap the Bear’s three-match win streak on Sunday.

Iowa State takes this one, 6-1.



We're back in action on the road at Texas Tech and TCU next weekend. #SicEm 🐻🎾 pic.twitter.com/2sOpY4njPI — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 26, 2023

Doubles play came down to courts two and three where Anita Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison held serve to even the set at five.

Some major fight from the #Baylor Bears in doubles play. A huge game point for Anita Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison to pull even at 5. Cyclones already took doubles 1 and has 6-5 on courts 2 and 3. @BaylorWTennis #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 26, 2023

Sahdiieva and Harvison held serve again to force a tiebreak on court two but a costly double fault from Alina Shcerbinina gave the Cyclones the doubles point for the afternoon.

Sahdiieva/Harvison hold serve to even the set at 6 but a double fault on game point by Alina Shcerbinina clinches the doubles point for Iowa State. Singles play starting 🔜 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 26, 2023

From there, No. 6 Iowa State asserted their dominance, winning all but one match. Alina Shcerbinina took down No. 51 Thasaporn Naklo in straight sets.

No. 124 Alina Shcherbinina defeats No. 51. Thasaporn Naklo 7-5, 6-2 💪#SicEm 🐻🎾 pic.twitter.com/gRrA1SXvqi — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 26, 2023

Baylor returns to action in Lubbock on Friday, March 31st at 5:00 p.m. when they take on Texas Tech.