WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor baseball continues its search for a series win against Oklahoma after coming up short in game two, 6-3.

The Bears struggled to keep the Sooners off the bases with a season-high 13 walks on Friday night.

Despite four scoreless innings to start from Mason Marriott on the mound, Baylor ran into trouble in the fifth inning when Marriott loaded the bases and walked in a run before getting pulled.

The same story played itself out in the sixth inning where the Bears walked in two runs before giving up three more in the seventh.

Baylor moves onto the grudge match coming up Saturday, April 8th at 2:00 p.m.