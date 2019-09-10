Baylor Fans Get A Glimpse into the Future with Bohanon at Quarterback

WACO, Texas — Gerry Bohanon has played nearly 3 and 1/2 of Baylor’s eight quarters in the 2019 season.

Bohanon has thrown for 66 yards and a touchdown while running for another 177, including 93 on Saturday.

“You see when he comes in, he gives us a run game element that’s going to be hard for people,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “We’re not really playing him in the package right now, he’s waiting his turn, but when he does go in there, you can see some good things from him, I think.”

Bohanon threw his first career touchdown pass against SFA in the opener and then notched his first rushing touchdown last week against UTSA.