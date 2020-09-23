Baylor ‘Feels Good’ About Opening The Season This Saturday

WACO — Baylor is hoping the third time is the charm as they aim to open the season on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks, after two failed attempts to open against Louisiana Tech and Houston.

Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said the players they should be getting back from quarantine has them in good position to begin their season.

“Just given the fact that we have some of those young men returning, within that position group throughout the week, we feel good about playing Kansas,” He said Monday.

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda feels like not only will the Bears get back quarantined players, they are also getting healthy with players that are dealing with on-field injuries.

“At the position that was affected, we’re getting about five guys back throughout the week,” He said. “So we feel good about that. We’re feeling pretty strong about our team being fortified and being strengthened. The wild card in all of it will be the tests that we’ll take. I feel confident about it, but after you’ve been hit with one of these, you’re very aware.”