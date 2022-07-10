TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team came up just short of winning the GLOBL Jam gold medal on Sunday, as the Bears lost to Brazil by a 77-73 final.

Like most for Baylor during its time in Canada, the game was a back and forth one, especially in the fourth quarter. The Bears trailed by as many as five with less than two minutes left, before they battled back to tie the game with 44.7 seconds remaining.

Brazil then responded with a bucket on one end, and Dantwan Grimes missed a free throw to tie the game with less than 20 seconds left. Baylor had a chance to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left, but a Keyonte George three-pointer rattled in and out to seal the defeat.

The Bears will now turn their focus to the 2022-23 regular season, as they look to win a third straight regular season Big 12 Championship.