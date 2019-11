WACO, Texas — The 8-0 Baylor Bears were placed 12th by the College football Playoff Committee in their initial rankings.

The Rankings are as Follows:

Ohio State LSU Alabama Penn State Clemson Georgia Oregon Utah Oklahoma Florida Auburn Baylor Wisconsin Michigan Notre Dame Kansas State Minnesota Iowa Wake Forest Cincinatti Memphis Boise State Oklahoma State Navy SMU

The Committee will release their next rankings on Tuesday November 12th.