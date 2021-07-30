Baylor Football 2021-2022 Season Preview

WACO, TX — The Bears are coming off a 2-7 season, and it was Dave Aranda’s first year as the head coach at Baylor. Next season will look different on offense, as Baylor will have a new quarterback, for the first time in several years.

“They have really supported each other,” Connor Galvin said. “From what I see, they love each other and it doesn’t really matter who gets named the starter to them, they just want each other to play the best, to help the team.”

On defense, the Bears led the conference in interceptions with 12, and they’re returning senior linebacker Terrel Bernard, who suffered a season ending shoulder injury last year, but in the five games he played, Bernard led the Big 12 in tackles per game.

“I feel great,” Terrel Bernard said. “I’m probably in the best shape of my life, I try to take every negative and make it a positive, so I was out for a while for my surgery, but once I got cleared, I was basically in the offseason so I transitioned my body, conditioned my body to be in the best shape that I’ve been in, in a long time.”