Baylor Football Announces 2020 Season Opener With Ole Miss

WACO, Texas – Baylor football will return the Houston to open the 2020 season in the Advocare Texas Kickoff against Ole Miss, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades IV announced Wednesday.

“We received tremendous support from the Baylor Family in the 2018 Texas Bowl win, and we’re really excited to return to Houston for a third consecutive season in 2020,” Rhoades said. “We are committed to building a strong non-conference schedule against high-level opponents, and we’re grateful for ESPN and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment presenting us with a great opportunity to compete against another Power 5 team here in Texas. We’re looking forward to returning to NRG Stadium and again playing in front of our fans in Houston.”

The Bears will face Ole Miss for only the second time in program history when the two programs square off at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sept. 5, 2020. Baylor defeated the Rebels 20-10 in the only previous meeting in 1975.

It will be Baylor’s first visit to NRG Stadium since its 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the 2018 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. The Bears also face Rice in Houston on Sept. 21, 2019 at Rice Stadium.

Additionally, Baylor has added Texas Southern to its schedule for the 2021 season to complete its three-game non-conference slate. The Bears have never faced Houston-based TSU.

With the announcement of games against Ole Miss and Texas Southern, BU has completed its non-conference scheduling through 2023. Baylor previously announced home-and-home series with BYU (2021-22), Utah (2023-24), Auburn (2025-26) and Oregon (2027-28).

Baylor opens the 2019 season against Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 31 at McLane Stadium.

FUTURE BAYLOR SCHEDULES

2020

Sept. 5 vs. Ole Miss (NRG Stadium; Houston, Texas)

Sept. 12 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 19 INCARNATE WORD

2021

Sept. 4 at Texas State

Sept. 11 TEXAS SOUTHERN

Oct. 16 BYU

2022

Sept. 3 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 10 at BYU

Sept. 17 TEXAS STATE

2023

Sept. 2 TEXAS STATE

Sept. 9 UTAH

Sept. 16 at Louisiana Tech

2024

Sept. 14 at Utah

2025

Aug. 30 AUBURN

2026

Sept. 5 at Auburn

2027

Sept. 11 OREGON

2028

Sept. 2 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 9 at Oregon

2029

Sept. 1 at North Texas www.BaylorBears.com