WACO, TX — The Baylor Football team announced on Friday that the 2022 edition of its Green and Gold Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 23rd.

The game will be the final event of the Bears’ spring practice season, as they will also have 15 practices that will begin in mid-March.

Baylor also announced that it will hold its football Pro Day on March 30th.

The official time for the Spring Game has not yet been decided.