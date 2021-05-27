Baylor Football Announces Three Kickoff Times for 2021 Football Season

Baylor takes the field in McLane Stadium against West Virginia in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Kickoff times for Baylor’s first three games in 2021 were announced Thursday.

Baylor opens the 2021 season on the road Sept. 4 at Texas State in a game that kicks off at 6 pm CT. The meeting will be Baylor’s first trip to San Marcos, and be broadcast on ESPN+. BU leads the all-time series 7-0 with the last meeting a 34-27 win by the Bears in 2007.

The Bears’ home slate begins Sept. 11 at McLane Stadium with a visit from Texas Southern at 6 pm CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Baylor starts Big 12 Conference play the following week on Sept. 18 with a trip to Kansas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm and the game will be broadcast via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Bears are 16-4 all-time against KU, including a 47-14 victory last season.

The remainder of the season’s selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice by the Big 12 Conference.

Baylor Athletics recently announced a return to 100 percent capacity at outdoor venues, opening up additional ticket inventory. Season tickets are now on sale and offer the best value for all seven home games this fall. Mini-plans and single-game tickets will launch in July. Tailgating opportunities are also now available through Tailgate Guys, and more information can be found by visiting tailgateguys.com/baylor-university or calling (254) 870-0950.

BAYLOR FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 – at Texas State, ESPN+, 6 pm CT

Sept. 11 – Texas Southern, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 6 pm CT

Sept. 18 – at Kansas, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 2:30 pm CT

Sept. 25 – Iowa State

Oct. 2 – at Oklahoma State

Oct. 9 – West Virginia

Oct. 16 – BYU

Oct. 30 – Texas

Nov. 6 – at TCU

Nov. 13 – Oklahoma

Nov. 20 – at Kansas State

Nov. 27 – Texas Tech