WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The quest for a second straight Big 12 Championship started on Friday for Baylor, as the Bears held their first fall practice of 2022.

It’ll be an interesting couple of weeks for Dave Aranda and company, as they not only get back into the flow of things, but also determine what the week one depth chart will look like.

Baylor still has a sizeable amount of production to replace, especially at the offensive skill positions, where the Bears don’t return a single 100-yard rusher or 100-yard wide receiver.

One area that Aranda won’t have to worry about this fall is the quarterback spot, as Blake Shapen readies for the regular season as the clear cut number one starter.

The Bears will open up their 2022 season on Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 pm against Albany.