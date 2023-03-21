WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The energy level is high amongst the Baylor Bears as they returned to the turf for the beginning of spring ball on Tuesday.
The Bears are a new team this year featuring many news faces via the transfer portal, including Mississippi State transfer quarterback, Sawyer Robertson. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said he’s impressed with his leadership to this point.
Another new, or old, face is defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge who returns to the Baylor program after serving as Oregon’s co-defensive coordinator for one season, following two years as the safeties coach at Baylor.
Despite lots of new faces, some of the returners will be moving to a new position group. One of them being senior Bryson Jackson, who will be moving from linebacker to the ‘STAR’ position, a hybrid safety position that can also double as a linebacker.
The Bears will continue spring practice until the conclusion of spring football culminates with the Green and Gold spring game on April 22nd at 12 p.m. at McLane Stadium.