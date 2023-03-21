WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The energy level is high amongst the Baylor Bears as they returned to the turf for the beginning of spring ball on Tuesday.

The Bears are a new team this year featuring many news faces via the transfer portal, including Mississippi State transfer quarterback, Sawyer Robertson. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said he’s impressed with his leadership to this point.

#MSST transfer Sawyer Robertson has made quite the impact since he arrived to #Baylor.



HC Dave Aranda said his leadership has stood out the most so far. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/pg1O2nrS3B — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 22, 2023

Another new, or old, face is defensive coordinator Matthew Powledge who returns to the Baylor program after serving as Oregon’s co-defensive coordinator for one season, following two years as the safeties coach at Baylor.

#Baylor’s Bryson Jackson on Matthew Powledge (@CoachPowledge) coming back as DC:



“The morale…I know he’s going to bring that juice and that energy… everybody in the locker room is ready to go out and fight for him.” pic.twitter.com/EKI3Jbly1q — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 21, 2023

Despite lots of new faces, some of the returners will be moving to a new position group. One of them being senior Bryson Jackson, who will be moving from linebacker to the ‘STAR’ position, a hybrid safety position that can also double as a linebacker.

Bryson Jackson said he’s moving to the STAR position from LB this year. #Baylor #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 21, 2023

The Bears will continue spring practice until the conclusion of spring football culminates with the Green and Gold spring game on April 22nd at 12 p.m. at McLane Stadium.