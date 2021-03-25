Baylor Football Cherishing Spring Drills after Losing Them Last Year

WACO — Baylor Football was back to work on Thursday for their second practice of the spring, a luxury they didn’t have last year after the Pandemic shut spring practice down before it could get started.

“You count your blessings, you do,” Second year head coach Dave Aranda said. “I imagined, at times, there’s things to take for granted and so when things are taken away from and you don’t have the ability to, to do things you savor it.”

Senior Safety Jalen Pitre said seeing the media at practice made it feel like old times again.

“It feels normal again,” he said. “I mean, it’s good to see you guys out here. It makes it real for us again. It’s been a while since, y’all have been able to come to practices and, to see you guys out there, it’s fun to have y’all here with us.”