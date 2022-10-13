MORGANTOWN, WV (FOX 44) — Milan Puskar Stadium continued to be a house of horrors for the Baylor Football team, as the Bears fell short against West Virginia 43-40 to remain winless all-time in Morgantown.

The game was a back and forth battle from the jump with the game featuring four ties along with multiple lead changes as well.

In the process, the Bears lost their starting quarterback as well, with Blake Shapen sustaining an injury in the third quarter that caused him to miss the rest of the game.

Next week, Baylor will host Kansas on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:00 am.