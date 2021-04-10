Baylor Football Continues to Grow as

WACO, TX — Baylor’s football team held their first open practice of the season, where family and fans gathered at McLane Stadium, to watch the Bears scrimmage. Spring football in 2021, is much different than last year, where everything was done over zoom. The same goes for Dave Aranda and the coaching staff, as they were able to spend time with the players family members after practice.

“It was good was telling families I feel for them,” Dave Aranda said. “Because if I’m a parent it’s like, we used to be good, and used to know our coaches, and now we’re not, and who are these guys, and that sucks for them, and so to try and build and connect, I’ve really tried to be more intentional with all that.”