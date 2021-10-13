Baylor Football Could Make History Against BYU

WACO, TX — The Bears are hosting their future Big 12 foe on Saturday, with BYU coming to McLane Stadium. The Bears have a 5-1 (3-1) record, so if the Bears beat BYU, they will become Bowl Eligible for the first time under Dave Aranda, and he has not mentioned it to his team.

“We have to win when we’re out in practice today and we’re on the left hash and we’re going to take the drill and go to the right hash,” Dave Aranda said. “We are looking to get the most out of today or are we looking just to kind of go through the motions? Because we had a W, you know, on Saturday as opposed to an L, you know, the week before. And so I see this week is really being central that way in terms of how we do what we do.”