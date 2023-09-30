ORLANDO, FL (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team picked up its first Big 12 win of the 2023 season in thrilling fashion, as the Bears came back from four touchdowns down to beat UCF 36-35.

The largest deficit of the game for Dave Aranda and company came with 8:08 left in the third quarter, when Timmy McClain hit Xavier Townsend for a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Knights up 35-7.

From there, the Bears scored 29 unanswered points, highlighted by three touchdowns in a span of just over six minutes in the fourth quarter, to take a lead on a 25-yard Isaiah Hankins field goal with 1:21 left in the contest.

UCF nearly drove down the field to retake the lead, but the potential 59-yard field goal went wide right.

With the win, Baylor improves to 2-3 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Saturday, October 7th when they host Texas Tech at 7:00 pm.