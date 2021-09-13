Baylor Football Explodes on Both Sides of the Ball

WACO, TX — The Bears set the tone from the opening kick, scoring a touchdown on every possession in the first half, to lead 42-0 at the break. Despite time of possession being similar for both teams, the Bears put up 714 total yards on offense, including three players, who rushed for over 100 yards a piece.

“You know, we want to be aggressive in that area and we believe in our offense,” Dave Aranda said. “And, you know, we want to be able to use our offensive strengths, which I think is going to be the offensive line, the running game and the players passing.”

“Coach challenged me, Tyquan and some of the other receivers before this game.,” Gerry Bohanon said. “‘Oh, you didn’t connect well over the last game’ so that was a big thing for this game as well.”