Baylor Football Feeling the Gains With New Strength and Conditioning Staff

WACO — Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda brought in several new pieces to the strength and conditioning staff this off season to try and bulk up the Bears heading in to 2021.

The changes start at the top with Vic Viloria who comes to Baylor from LSU and players like senior linebacker Ashton Logan are seeing the progress in only a few short months.

“The strength and conditioning coaches have been very good,” Logan said. “After being sick I’ve added like five pounds just from these last week. All of guys on our O-line is 300-plus. So that’s a big improvement.”

Outside Linebackers Coach Joey McGuire says the gains are evident, even from pictures.

“I think when you see pictures of them — I always look at the stuff of like the views from the practice and you can see, how jacked those guys are getting,” he said.