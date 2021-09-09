Baylor Football Getting in the Groove

WACO, TX — The Bears play their season opener on Saturday, and as the team has established their primary starters, the 2’s and 3’s will see time as well. However, in order to spread out playing time, the Bears have to jump to a quick start, with an early lead.

“We’re going to have to execute without creating penalties, you know,” Dave Aranda said. “We’re going to have to you know, there was times when we got really close to, you know, dealing with on offense, getting a snap off before the clock wound down. There was times defensively, where our communication can be better between the backhand and the linebacker level in terms, of are we seeing this. And so we have to get better at those things. And I think as coaches, we’ve got to get better at.”