WACO, TX (FOX 44) — When the Baylor Football team takes on Iowa State this Saturday, the hope is that several injured Bears will make their return to the field.

Against Texas State, several key pieces were either in sweats or missing all together, including guys like Ben Sims, Monaray Baldwin, Taye McWilliams, Christian Morgan and Cole Maxwell.

According to Dave Aranda, the Baldwin and Sims both have a chance to play against the Cyclones, while McWilliams and Maxwell will be out a little bit longer.

The official answer will reveal itself when the two teams kickoff Big 12 play on Saturday, September 24th at 11:00 am.