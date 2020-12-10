Baylor Football Hopes to Close 2020 Strong with Win over Oklahoma State

WACO — The Baylor Football team will close out a challenging 2020 season on Saturday against Oklahoma State.

In Dave Aranda’s first season the Bears have struggled to a 2-6 record but were put behind the eight ball almost from the start of Aranda’s tenure because of COVID-19. But a win against an Oklahoma State team that is scuffling as of late would really give this team something to hang their hat on headed into the offseason.

“It’d be big because this season hasn’t been as successful as we wanted,” sophomore Josh Landry said. “We still feel like we’re a great team. A lot of the games that we lost, we were just a couple possessions or a couple plays away. So it would be a big win for us.”

Baylor junior Jalen Pitre has continued to make big plays for this team throughout the season and he feels like a win on Saturday would be some validation heading into the offseason.

“it would mean a lot for us because it’s a winning and we love to win,” Pitre said. “It will also give us a big boost going into the off season, improving our confidence, and give us a stepping stone to build off of.”