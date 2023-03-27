WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Ahead of next month’s NFL Draft, the Baylor Football program hosted its annual Pro Day at Midway High School on Monday morning.

We're out here at Midway High School for Baylor Football's 2023 Pro Day as 19 former Bears look to impress NFL and CFL scouts ahead of the respective drafts later this year. pic.twitter.com/3Ec5XqJIXa — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 27, 2023

All-in-all, 19 different former Baylor Bears participated in the event in which scouts from all 32 teams were present.

A few unofficial 40 times from Baylor Pro Day today:



Jacob Gall: 5.0-5.1

Jaxon Player: 4.88-4.89

Mark Milton: 4.41

Ben Sims: 4.57 — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 27, 2023

Amongst the participants was a former Baylor duo which returned after transferring to other schools as well, as Charlie Brewer (Liberty) and RJ Snead (Colorado) put the green and gold back on to take part.

RJ Snead, who's back for Pro Day after a season with Colorado, says he's been getting advice from Denzel Mims, who came out to support him today as well. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 27, 2023

Those Bears that went through Monday’s Pro Day will now hope to make their way into an NFL Training Camp, and eventually onto an NFL roster. That will all start on Thursday, April 27th with day one of the 2023 NFL Draft which will start at 7:00 pm.