WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Ahead of next month’s NFL Draft, the Baylor Football program hosted its annual Pro Day at Midway High School on Monday morning.
All-in-all, 19 different former Baylor Bears participated in the event in which scouts from all 32 teams were present.
Amongst the participants was a former Baylor duo which returned after transferring to other schools as well, as Charlie Brewer (Liberty) and RJ Snead (Colorado) put the green and gold back on to take part.
Those Bears that went through Monday’s Pro Day will now hope to make their way into an NFL Training Camp, and eventually onto an NFL roster. That will all start on Thursday, April 27th with day one of the 2023 NFL Draft which will start at 7:00 pm.