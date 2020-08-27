Baylor Football is Keeping an Eye on Hurricane Laura

WACO — Waco will be spared from dramatic effects of Hurricane Laura but the Bears and their coaching staff are keeping an eye on the Gulf.

Dave Aranda spent the last three seasons at LSU and brought four other coaches from the State with him. Aranda said some staff members have family in Lafayette, many friends in Baton Rouge and New Orleans and of course players families along the path of the storm.

“Our prayers are there,” Aranda said. “We’re addressing our players, as we speak. Their families that are within the course of that storm and touching base to see if they’re everything’s okay if there’s anything we could do, and we’re thinking about them. I think like times like these it kind of puts on perspective, kind of with football football lands.”