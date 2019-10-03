Baylor Football is Looking for More Road Success in The Sunflower State

WACO, Texas — The Baylor football team has not won a Big 12 Road Game since November of 2017, when they beat the Kansas Jayhawks for their only win of the season.

The Bears did more winning in 2018 but were not able to notch back-to-back Big 12 wins or win any Big 12 contest in a true road environment. Of course all of their Big 12 Road games came against ranked teams last year, but regardless that is a trend Baylor coach Matt Rhule would like to reverse.

“Winning back-to-back Big 12 games and winning on the road, again those are things I say,” Rhule said. “For the players, what they need to know is it’s a challenge, and to get ready for it, but understanding that you have to be really dialed in and focused, and locked in on doing your job, to win on the road because there’s a lot of distractions there.”

The Wildcats have entered mostly-uncharted territory as Chris Klieman takes over as head coach for the legendary Bill Snyder. Klieman who had plenty of success winning championships at the FCS level at North Dakota State, is putting his own spin on the hard-nosed program Coach Snyder built.

“the ethos of the program is the same,” Rhule said. “They’re tough, they’re disciplined, they’re physical you know they’re going to run the football, they’re gonna play great on special teams, they’re playing great defense so it’s all the same you know thing but they just do it in different ways.”

Baylor and won last year’s meeting against Kansas State on a late field goal by kicker Connor Martin.