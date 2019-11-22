Baylor Football is Preparing for a Texas Team That’s Down But Not Out

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are in a tough spot taking on a Texas team that has lost three of their last five, but is getting healthier and needs wins in the worst way.

Tom Herman is in year three at Texas and they have taken a step back after their Sugar Bowl Victory last year. Herman called on his teams competitiveness to give Baylor their best shot.

“That’s what I told him in the team meeting yesterday,” Herman said. “If you’ve got an, ounce of competitiveness in your body, then getting motivated to play a game against an in-state team that’s in the top 25 on the road, I mean if you can’t get motivated for that. I mean, you’re probably playing the wrong sport.”

Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule knows Texas will bring plenty of talent to the table on Saturday and they are preparing for the team that was expected to compete for the conference title at the beginning of the year.

“We won’t play a team with any more talent than University of Texas,” he said. “I mean they might be as talented as some other people but there is no one that has more talent than Texas, and our guys know that we have a lot of talent too. Each one of our players has to go out and play their best game. Our coaches have to coach their best week, and then we have to let our players go play on Saturday.”

Baylor is looking for their first win over Texas since 2014