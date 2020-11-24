Baylor Football is Ready to Get Back at it after Season’s Final Bye Week

WACO — It’s been a rough go for the Bears in 2020 sitting at 1-5 with a couple of crushing defeats in their two games entering their last off week.

But after the weekend off Head Coach Dave Aranda said his guys were back at practice on Sunday night with a fighting spirit ready to get back on the field Saturday against Kansas State.

“It’s good,” Aranda said of his team’s morale. “I thought yesterday for example everyone wanted to be back. I was just talking with RJ Sneed, Terrel, Garret McGuire and a couple of other guys, and they talked about how over the weekend they missed not being around each other and being back and how much it means to be back. I felt that. For a Sunday, you felt there’s an energy and a vibe there of let’s get on to competing.”

The Bears will host Kansas State on Saturday at 6:00pm from McLane Stadium.