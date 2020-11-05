Baylor Football is Still Searching for Offensive Spark

WACO — The Baylor football team has scored just ten points in the first quarter this season, which is the lowest total in the Big 12 Conference.

The next closest team to Baylor is Kansas who has one more game than Baylor but has put up 17 points in the first quarter this season. Now obviously The score at the end of the game is the one that matters, but it’s no secret that Baylor has struggled getting off the bus in 2020.

Now as they head to Ames to take on one of the stingiest defenses in the league, in Iowa State. Dave Aranda continues to evaluate what this team is doing and how to possibly spark them from the start.

“I feel the faster start — I take accountability for that,” Aranda said. “I feel like that’s something I need to speak more into, I need to make a greater emphasis of. I think when we get to the stadium, and we’ve got guys in the locker room or out on the grass, I think I need to have a better plan there. So, that’s something that we’re addressing right now.”

With the slow start Charlie Brewer has struggled more than many Baylor fans are used to seeing and even had fans chanting for one of Baylor’s back-ups Jacob Zeno. But once again Aranda is taking the blame for the slow starts for Baylor’s offense and Brewer.

“I feel like with Charlie, there’s a lot of positive with Charlie in that second half,” Aranda said. “We’ve got to get it to where we’re playing a complete game and Charlie’s been Charlie. In speaking to him, his confidence is there, his want to perform at a real high level for the offense and for his teammates is very high. So, I feel a great responsibility to do what I can to give him that opportunity.”