WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Football team took the next step towards the 2023 season on Thursday, as the Bears took part in their first practice of fall camp.

For Dave Aranda’s team, this first day was a chance to get acclimated with the hot Texas weather, but also to utilize the completed portion of the Allison Indoor renovation.

For Aranda, fall camp represents a chance for his team to build on the stellar summer work that the players put in.

“They crushed it,” he said, calling it one of the best summer one of the best that his team has ever had.

It also represented a chance to test the intensity of the team ahead of that first regular season game in just a few weeks time.

“We definitely came out with the energy, which was emphasized before practice,” said senior safety Bryson Jackson.

The Baylor Football team will open up its 2023 regular season on Saturday, September 2nd against Texas State, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 pm.