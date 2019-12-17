Baylor Football Looking Forward to Sugar Bowl Showdown with Georgia

WACO, Texas – The Baylor football team is in the beginning stages of their preparation for Georgia and the Sugar Bowl on December 1st.

“We’ve talked a lot about life after the bowl game, you know, the next steps, The NFL all those things, but we certainly talked about the game,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “And I know they all want to finish with 12 wins, you know to finish those top 10 team. So, it’s a perfect opportunity for us at the same time it’s not an easy opportunity so I think it says one more chance to something really special I think that means a lot to them as well.”

Georgia presents a lot of challenges for this Baylor team but they are challenges the Bears are looking forward to tackling.

“They’re a great team,” Rhule said. “One of the best defenses we’ve ever seen. The best offensive line probably in college football, at least that we’ll have faced. They’ll be quite a challenge. They’re really they’re really really good. And I think it’s a good thing for our team because I think our guys are invested, in that I think our seniors — They want to go the pros, well then go play well against Georgia. For all the young players you want to build a great team next year, let’s end this on the right note.”