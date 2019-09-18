Baylor Football is Looking Forward to Taking Their Show on The Road

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will play a non-conference road game in Texas for the second-straight year, when they travel to Rice on Saturday.

Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule likes to be able to take his program on the road and showcase their brand in front of friends and family.

“When you commit to play to Baylor, you’re going to play about nine games a year in the state of Texas and that, to me, is important,” Rhule said. “I think we’re just trying to take the brand and take what we’re doing to the people that care about the program and take our program all across the state, and try to make sure we’re a good representative, of what football means in Texas.”

Lake Travis product Charlie Brewer is looking forward to getting back on the field, and while it’s nice playing in his home state he wants to play wherever the ball is rolled out.

“I would assume that being in Houston this weekend there’s probably going to be a lot of Baylor people, there, that will be something cool about it,” Brewer said. “It’s not a huge deal where it is, because it is a business trip regardless.”

on Saturday Baylor will have played 13 of their last 16 games in the State of Texas.