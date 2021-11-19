Baylor Football looks to avoid let down against Kansas State on Saturday

WACO, TX — After a big win against previously undefeated Oklahoma, the Baylor Football team will try and avoid a trap game the next week as the Bears travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State.

For head coach Dave Arada, it’s about playing every game the same way, no matter what the opponent, and for him it starts in practice.

“Energy edge execution, you know, the energy to start the practice during the practice, I think I think focus has a lot to do with that,” he said. “We have to be at our best. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot. when we come to town, that’s going to be that’s going to be a game. People want to see us lose and we have to fight daily to make the right choices and do the little things right to where we are strengthening our standing.”