Baylor Football Loses Two Key Pieces for the Season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.

Coach Dave Aranda says the Big 12′s top tackler has a torn labrum and likely a fracture in his shoulder. Bernard and freshman running back Craig Williams were both hurt in Saturday’s loss at Iowa State.

Williams injured the ACL and MCL in his knee, and will also miss the rest of the season. Bernard’s 11 tackles per game were tops in the Big 12, and he also had 3 1/2 sacks. Baylor visits Texas Tech on Saturday.